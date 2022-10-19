new system, Messi, Neymar and return of Kimpembe

In this press review, change of ready-to-use system, expected return of Presnel Kimpembe to collective training. On the extra-sporting side, Neymar and PSG in turmoil for the history of the slap on a supporter in 2019. Finally, for Leo Messi, it is his transfer to Paris which is disputed by his former club, FC Barcelona.

This is good news for PSG, which lost Danilo for several weeks. But when he returns, PSG will have changed their system. Finally, this is the impression left by Galtier in the media. What about the place of Sergio Ramos. But in fact, Paris needs the return of the Parisian titi. The defenders are almost all on the flank.

Neymar Jr has once again confirmed that only his father, Neymar Sr, is involved in the negotiations. Currently implicated in his transfer from Santos to FC Barcelona, ​​​​the player defended himself. This story is almost 10 years old and has not yet shed light on the events.

Lionel Messi would have benefited from the postponement of financial fair play for PSG in order to sign his contract, which FC Barcelona and his lawyer Juan Branco dispute. The Spanish club uses all means to discredit PSG. We are awaiting a court decision.

This story is amazing. The supporter slapped by Neymar was the target of the digital army commanded by Jean Martial Ribes and testified to explain his ordeal. Beyond the slap received, there is this media dismantling orchestrated by fraudulent tweets. PSG is responsible for this, the club must be aware that this is not a game. There is a life behind it and this cabal has hurt the supporter. We don’t want to see that anymore, it’s not worthy of a club like PSG. We are awaiting the reaction of justice to this new case with dubious ethics.

We feel it in Galtier's statements, there is a desire to perpetuate the system in 4,312. This allows density in the middle and guarantees that the majority of players are in their preferred positions. Against Ajaccio, no doubt, it will be reused. What about the future with the returns of Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Danilo. Will Galtier go back to three defenders? That doesn't seem to be the trend anymore.








