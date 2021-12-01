new table with the Treasury and the EU for the extension of state aid – Corriere.it

The MPS stock explodes on Wednesday on the stock market with a violent rise, reaching 20% ​​in the afternoon following the note released on the evening of Tuesday 30 November by the Sienese bank concerning contacts with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in order to restart the interlocutions with Dg Competition, that is with the European Commission for the request of the extension of state aid. For the Sienese bank (and 64% for the Treasury, its main shareholder), a breath of fresh air after the -20% recorded overall in November following the abandonment of the table with Unicredit for the sale of the institution to the Milanese group led by Andrea Orcel.

Mps nearly a 20% rise The day of Mps on the stock exchange was really convulsive: immediately an 11% rise at the opening of Piazza Affari. A couple of hours after closing, the Mps stock has undergone a new stop on the stock market: the share is quoted at € 0.95 and is almost + 19%, ending up in the auction due to an excess of rise and returning to trading with a rise in the 20%.

In the meantime, the Milan Stock Exchange is still extending its pace with Europe and rising over 2% (Ftse Mib to 26,340 points). The spread between BTP and Bund is below 135 points with the Italian ten-year yield over 1 percent. In addition to Mps, Tenaris (+ 4.7%), Stellantis (+ 4.4%) and Unicredit (+ 4.19%) stand out in the main basket. Among the other lists, Frankfurt recorded + 1.9%, London + 1.4% and Paris + 1.8%.



The capital increase The fundamental question will concern the capital increase to be completed at market conditions, as the Treasury has always reiterated: there is talk of around 3 billion. A change of the guard at the operational leadership of the institute is also possible with the former CEO of Ubi Victor Massiah, who would replace the current CEO Guido Bastianini, according to a hypothesis reported on Wednesday 1 by The messenger.

Source link