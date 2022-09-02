New Teams features help improve the well-being of your classroom – Microsoft News Center Latin America

Listening and empathizing with students through ongoing dialogue is vital to their current and future success. And with the right tools, educators can foster an environment where students feel heard and help them manage their emotional well-being.

That’s why we’re excited to tell you about new features in Microsoft Teams that help educators recognize student needs and encourage greater communication in the classroom.

Reflect helps students develop their emotional skills

Reflect, a feature of Microsoft Teams, can help students expand their emotional vocabulary, better recognize and navigate their emotions, and deepen empathy for their peers. It does this in part by providing regular opportunities for students to share and be heard.

Reflect also benefits educators by providing valuable feedback and helping to build a healthy classroom community that makes social-emotional learning routine. Research has shown that explicit teaching of social and emotional skills improves students’ academic and behavioral performance and has positive lifelong effects.

At Microsoft, we know that self-awareness and self-management are critical skills for lifelong learning, so Reflect provides opportunities for students to reflect on their learning. This helps educators better understand how students receive their curriculum and work with them to increase their agency in their own learning process. The benefit is helping students develop a growth mindset by honestly evaluating their own effort, motivation, and progress.

Reflect also provides a safe space for students to practice asking for help in areas where they feel challenged. Students can sign in with emojis and characters, allowing them to express themselves and develop emotional awareness. Only educators can see their students’ reflections, so students never have to worry about privacy. Joint View, another part of Reflect, allows students to build empathy for others by viewing the Feeling Monsters shared by their classmates (Monsters are character representations of a person’s own feelings).

Reflect also allows teachers to create custom questions for records and see enhanced data visualizations from past records in Teams and Class Notebook. And using the OneNote Class Notebook toolbar, educators can easily insert a Reflect for learning survey that is contextualized on the Class Notebook page. These can be used as quick and easy pre- and post-assessments, or as “exit notes” to help inform the next lesson.

Use Reflect to enhance your SEL routine

Here are some quick ideas on how to use Reflect to enhance your existing social and emotional learning (SEL) routine or start a new SEL routine:

Communicate one-on-one with students experiencing a pattern of difficult emotions.

Lead conversations around the new emotional vocabulary that Reflect introduces to students. For example: Why is “excited” different from “motivated”? Or why is it important to be able to express yourself?

Discuss empathy with students through questions such as: Did you notice that there are others in the class who are also in the same range of feelings today? Did you notice people who have a different experience than you? Why might they feel different?

Do some self-reflection on your own. What responses, feelings and challenges do you have the power to impact through your teaching methods?

Expand social-emotional learning or introduce the Feeling Monster with ready-to-play games and activities at Kahoot! and Flip.

Print a PowerPoint Feeling Monster poster.

Learn how to create your SEL routine with Reflect today.

New home page provides a place to communicate

We’ve heard feedback from educators and students using Microsoft Teams, and one thing is clear: educators are looking for one place to catch up on everything. So we’re excited to introduce the new home page feature rolling out this week to all teams in the class just in time for back to school!

The home page provides a central location for the latest announcements, pinned class resources, upcoming assignments, recently edited class files, and much more. It will be included automatically for all classes using Teams.

To get started, educators simply select the homepage to throw it. Teams will pull any assignments, virtual class meetings, or files you’ve already started adding. The rest can be customized with Edit before posting. Add fun pictures, extra sections, or key information about you and your class.

Only educators can make changes to the class home page, so you have control over what is shared. And because everything is customizable, they can configure it to their liking before admitting students to Teams at the start of the school year.

We’re excited to bring this new feature to you and your students, and look forward to learning how you use the home pages for each of your classrooms.

Create and review assignments on iPad and Android tablets

In the past, educators could create and review Reading Progress assignments in Teams using a desktop PC, Mac, and web browser, but not an iPad or Android tablet. We’ve fixed that to make sure everyone has access no matter what kind of device they have. Teams now supports creating and reviewing assignments on these two mobile platforms.

Get to know these new tools today

Want to learn more about getting started with Reflect in Microsoft Teams, creating Reflect logs, or creating an SEL routine to help students build self-awareness? Download the tools today and modify the teaching methods according to the needs of the students. Or check out other new features in Microsoft Teams to help manage classrooms and workload.

Tags: Educators, School Leaders, Microsoft Teams, Reflect