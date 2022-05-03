New technology detects heart problems invisible to conventional tests

Technological processes are part of the optimization of clinical care in cardiac patients.

Dr. Héctor Banchs, cardiac electrophysiologist. Photo: Provided to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health by the specialist.

The technology integrated into devices allows medical specialists to proactively monitor several physiological parameters of the heart, in order to prevent patients from suffering decompensation due to heart failure, being a benefit for both the patient and the health system. usually.

This technology “is available in high-voltage devices, such as defibrillators and all sensors. All parameters are incorporated into the same device,” said the Dr. Hector Banchs, cardiac electrophysiologist.

Technological devices work, in the opinion of the specialist, before a diagnosis of heart failure through the sensors incorporated in the device, monitoring several physiological parameters, which provide indices that allow the patient’s health to be measured and “predict when patients are decompensating” , according to Dr. Banchs.

Regarding the sensors of this medical equipment, the expert notes that: “The sensors it uses are 5, including heart tone, which allow us to monitor the S1 and S3; it also has a heart rate or heart rate sensor, which allows us to It allows you to monitor heart rate, it has a thoracic impedance monitor, which allows us to monitor the accumulation of liquid or fluid in the lungs of patients, it has an activity sensor, which tells us how active the patient is and also a respirometer which is a monitor for respiratory rate.”

All monitoring is done through this technology, which allows prediction to avoid hospitalizations that occur due to heart failure, in order to “care for patients on an outpatient basis before it triggers hospitalization for heart failure,” concludes the Dr. Hector Banchs, Cardiac Electrophysiologist.

heart rate

The medical literature indicates that these parameters, that is, the heart rate, or pulse, is the number of times your heart beats per minute. The normal heart rate varies from person to person.

As the patient ages, changes in pulse rate and regularity may change and may indicate a heart condition or other condition that needs to be treated.

The National Cancer Institute of the United States indicates that the resting heart rate normally ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute in a healthy adult at rest. Heart rate measurement provides important information about a person’s health. Also called pulse.