New technology in the treatment of head and neck cancer

Jacksonville, Florida. According to the World Health Organisation, the human papillomavirus (HPV) is responsible for a large proportion of head and neck cancer cases worldwide. In the United States, HPV is linked to about 70 percent of mouth and throat cancers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70 percent of these are diagnosed in men.

Treatment for throat and mouth cancer, also known as oropharyngeal or head and neck cancer, depends on the location and stage of the cancer, as well as other factors.

Dr. Philip Pirgousis, a head and neck surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, says his patients are now undergoing safer, less invasive surgical treatments for head and neck cancer that are available because of innovations in technology.

Cases of HPV-related cancer are on the rise in two specific areas of the throat.

“The tonsils in the back of the throat and the lymph node tissue on the back of the tongue,” explains Dr. Pirgousis.

Cancer cases can be challenging in these two places.

“A lot of the challenges are usually associated with the location of the primary tumor, because the throat and larynx are very difficult to access,” he says.

This is where innovation in robotics allows for better visualization of the tumor, better illumination, and better results in terms of complete removal of the tumor.

“We’re talking about minimally invasive surgery versus big open surgery, where we can access these hard-to-reach places by making an incision in the face,” says the doctor.

In addition, they have little effect on breathing, speaking, swallowing, and communication. Surgical robots have improved in capability so that we can not only remove tumors completely, but also do so safely,” Dr. Pirgoussis concluded.

robotic transoral surgery

Transoral robotic surgery is a minimally invasive surgical technique that uses a computer system to help guide surgical instruments into the mouth. Sitting at a console, the surgeon controls the robotic arms and manipulates them to perform surgery. The console provides the surgeon with a detailed, high-definition, three-dimensional view of the surgical site. The surgeon gives instructions to other team members who assist him during the operation.

Treatment options for head and neck cancer

Treatment is based on several factors, including the location, stage of the cancer, the type of cells affected, and your general medical and personal preferences. You may have only one type of treatment, or you may have a combination of cancer treatments. Your healthcare team will work with you to determine the best treatment plan for you.

Treatment options may include the following:

radiotherapy

surgery to remove cancer that hasn’t spread to other areas

surgery to remove part of the throat, larynx, or lymph nodes

chemotherapy

drug treatment

immunotherapy

,

Information about Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization dedicated to renewing clinical practice, education and research and providing expertise, compassion and answers to all who need to recover. To read more news about Mayo Clinic, visit the Mayo Clinic News Network.