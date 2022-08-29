New technology on nuclear medicine

Havana, Aug 28 (ACN) The methodology called Risk management in medical practices with ionizing radiation constituted a scientific investigation with outstanding successes and introduced in several health institutions in the country, reported an expert in the field.

An essential objective of its application is to reach a higher degree in the assurance of the radiation protection of national medical assistance, announced the Ph.D. in Physical-Mathematical Sciences Lilliam Álvarez Díaz, secretary of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC).

It is one of the institution’s awards for the results of scientific research in 2021, delivered last July at the Havana Convention Center, with the assistance of academics from the provinces of Havana, Mayabeque and Pinar del Río, he added. Alvarez Diaz.

He added to the Cuban News Agency that he even covered the expectations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the World Health Organization, WHO.

Its implementation has served as support for the evaluation of radiological risks of nine treatments through nuclear medicine in national medical institutions and in the transportation of radioactive materials related to radiopharmaceuticals, according to the Cuban scientist.

He explained that it includes both the patients and the medical personnel exposed to these radiations, the transport of the radioactive material involved, and the hospital facilities in which they take place and the general public who visit them.

He indicated that the main responsible for the technical initiative had the collaboration of 30 colleagues, belonging to the Higher Institute of Technologies and Sciences, the University of Havana and the Ministry of Higher Education.

Also to the National Cancer Program in Cuba, the National Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology and the Hermanos Ameijeiras Clinical Surgical Hospital, all from the Ministry of Public Health.

The Isotopes centers of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, and the Pinar de Río Oncology Patient Care Center and its Conrado Benítez Provincial Oncology Hospital participated equally.

In addition, from the Institute of Hematology and Immunology Doctor of Sciences José Manuel Ballester Santovenia, from the General University Hospital Vladimir Ilich Lenin and the Center for Radiation Protection and Hygiene, from the provinces of Holguín and Mayabeque, respectively the latter two.