New technology to treat Parkinson’s disease

recently, a group of neurologist The University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland developed a “neuroprosthesis” to help people suffering from advanced diagnoses Parkinson’s,

is about A system of electrodes that he implanted at various points on a patient’s spinal cord called MARC (62)), a French man who has suffered from this medical complication for almost 30 years.

According to information obtained by Deutsche Welle, Having great difficulties in walking, a phenomenon that occurs in most individuals who go through the advanced stage Of this disease.

Speaking to AFP he said, Mark explained that the so-called “freezing” episodes of his body prevented him from being able to move calmly and fluidly.Due to which his risk of becoming a victim of an accident also increased.

“If you come across an obstacle or someone unexpectedly walks in front of you, you start to ‘freeze’ and fall.”The 62-year-old Frenchman explained in detail.

However, he assured that the situation which he described as “terrible” Significant improvement after undergoing this new experimental treatment,

Now, after several months of recovery, He was able to walk again without any pain or sudden fatigue, a very different scenario from before, when he could barely walk. And could neither climb stairs nor move around.

“At first I didn’t think I would feel the immediate effects, but As soon as they implanted the neuroprosthesis, I felt improvementMark announced, and then added that Today he can travel up to 6 kilometers without help,

How is the “revolutionary” technique for treating Parkinson’s disease that helped a man walk again? Photo: Mark.

The method used by researchers has been described as “revolutionary” because it could ultimately help more patients. With difficulties arising from Parkinson’s disease.

Thus, as in the case of Mark, This may help them to be able to walk again without major problems,

“I can get from one point to another without worrying about how I’ll get there.”The French assessed, according to Deutsche Welle, “I can go for a walk, go shopping by myself, do whatever I want.”,

Although the surgery he underwent was invasive, he currently values ​​the results he has achieved. As an experimental patient.

“We have developed a neuroprosthesis gait problems, balance problems and chills reduced”, stressed the team led by Dr. Jocelyn Bloch and neuroscientist Grégoire Courtin.

last, Both had applied a similar method to paraplegic people by enabling them to walk again after implanting elements in their spinal cords. spinal cord.

Roughly speaking, In patients who have trouble walking, this happens due to a cut in communication between the brain and the brain.,

Faced with this scenario, The “neuroprosthesis” developed by the researchers fulfills the role of generating and sending stimuli at the indicated moment, so that activities can respond to intentions. Of the affected people.

“The idea is to measure residual activities, i.e. the intention to walk, with small sensors found in the feet. (…) Thanks to this, “We know whether the person wants to swing or stay still, and we can adjust the stimulation accordingly.”Courtin told AFP.

Although Mark will still have to pay more attention than usual While walking, researchers said He The results of this experimental treatment are promising,

In fact, despite this complexity, The French are planning a trip to Brazil to take advantage of its reforms In terms of mobility.

Details of this new work were published in the magazine naturopathy,

David Dexter, Parkinson’s UK research director, said, according to Deutsche Welle. Although this operation is expensive and may not work equally well on all patients, the one recently presented is “a possible breakthrough”.,

Even, Bloch and Courtin launch a venture to research future commercialization of this treatment.

Referring to the findings of his recent work, Dexter said: “This is a fairly invasive procedure, but it could be a revolutionary technology to help restore mobility in people with advanced Parkinson’s.”,

However, he emphasized that More research is still needed in this regard.,