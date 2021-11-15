New Tesla without USB ports due to the chip crisis

Some of the recent Model 3 And Model Y have been delivered without USB ports, however, without the new buyers being informed before the arrival of the cars. According to Tesla spokespersons, the vehicles would be incomplete due to the international crisis in semiconductor production, which is impacting, among other sectors, also the car sector, reducing production and raising the prices of the few new units produced.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y without USB ports

Most affected cars are missing USB-C ports typically found in the center console, according to what is learned from Electrek. Not only that, some of these vehicles are also lacking the USB ports of the rear seats and the wireless charging function of the smartphone.

Reports of missing USB ports appear to have started with cars delivered on November 11th. On the other hand, Tesla is certainly not the first car manufacturer hit by the global shortage of chips: just a few days ago we reported that BMW is forced to deliver some of its vehicles without touchscreens. If the Bavarian house applies discounts ranging up to $ 500 for vehicles delivered without a touchscreen, Tesla promises theinstalling the USB ports at a later time after purchase, when the materials will become available again.

Tesla Service has, in fact, communicated to some of the interested owners that they can call to make an appointment for the installation of the missing parts. The first new Tesla owners are expected to be called in December.