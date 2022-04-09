Entertainment

New ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Posters Spotlight Viktor Hargreeves and His Alternate Counterpart

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

USA.- The highly anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy from Netflix’sand will premiere on June 22. Prior to its release, two new character posters based on Victor Hargreeves.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Between tears and flames: Miguel Herrán, actor of ‘La casa de papel’, details how he survived the fire in his home

2 mins ago

Sandra Bullock is temporarily retiring from acting

4 mins ago

Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The return of Lionel Messi is still claimed in Barcelona!

6 mins ago

Angelique Boyer shows off her toned figure and paralyzes fans with a ‘spicy’ photo in the sun

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button