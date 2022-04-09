USA.- The highly anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy from Netflix’sand will premiere on June 22. Prior to its release, two new character posters based on Victor Hargreeves.

The new posters show the two different versions of Viktor Hargreeves, one of which is Viktor from Elliot Page, while the other, Christopher Hargreeves, it is a cube. Acting as the alternate timeline version of Viktor, the cube is “a telekinetic cube that can chill a room and induce paralyzing fear without much warning. The Sparrows’ trustworthy and loyal oracle is treated like a brother.”

Take a look at the new posters for The Umbrella Academy below:

This will be the first role Page has had since transitioning, and the actor recently revealed that his character, Viktor, will come out as trans in season three. As far as Viktor Hargreeves is concerned, it looks like he will have his hands full as his alternate self seems to be as strong as it gets as the strongest member of the Hargreeves.

Season 3 will also introduce the Sparrow Academy consisting of Justin H Min as a Ben different, Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) What Marcus, Britne Oldford (Hunters) What Fei, Jake Epstein (Suits) What Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6) What sloane Y cazzie david comor Jaymeas well as a Cube Psykronium That induces existential fear playing the role of Christopher.

The Umbrella Academy is created and produced by Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon). executive producers Gerard Way Y Gabriel Ba With Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television Y Mike Richardson Y Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment.