Entertainment

New thing in Hollywwod: Jada Pinkett turns her back on Will Smith: “he was the one who exaggerated”

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Jada Pinkett Smith with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscar Awards gala
AP

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bruce Willis sick: how his wife, Emma Heming, helps him on a daily basis

37 seconds ago

Netflix prepares an intriguing documentary about the death of Marilyn Monroe

11 mins ago

Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, the favorites of the Grammy Awards

13 mins ago

Does Marjorie de Sousa rub Julián Gil in the face with what he longs for so much?

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button