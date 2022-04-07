New thing in Hollywwod: Jada Pinkett turns her back on Will Smith: “he was the one who exaggerated”

Lto controversy of Will Smith and Chris Rock has given us a new and juicy episode this Thursday, this time by the one who is undoubtedly the main protagonist of the origin of the conflict: Jada Pinkett Smith.

Days after her husband’s admission to a rehabilitation clinicthe ex-lover of August Alsina made some shocking statements to American Weeklyin which he hardens his stance against Will’s performance at the Oscar awards.

Let us remember that, at first, the actress of ‘Girls Trip‘ and ‘Collateral‘ broke his silence about what happened, leaving a post on his Instagram account that read: “It’s time for healing.”

However, it seems that this moment is behind us and has become the time to take action. Even opting for a signal by Jada to her husband, as she well reveals in her last interview with the American newspaper.

“I never said I needed protection… he was the one who exaggerated, but I didn’t and I wouldn’t in any way.” Jada Pinkett

In it, Pinkett for the first time turns her back on Will Smith regarding his violent reaction to the famous slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Academy gala.

Jada’s last words have shown that she is not entirely satisfied with her husband’s attitude, making it clear that she did not need to be protected, despite the fact that she did not like the joke she received at all.

“I never said that I needed protection, it was in the fire of the action and he was the one who exaggerated, but I did not do it and I would not do it in any way,” the interpreter of the saga surprisingly stated. Matrix.

A script twist that no one expected from the wife of the actor who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in ‘king richard‘, because in the last two weeks she had been uploading posts with him, in what seemed like a clear symptom of happiness and stability in their relationship.

Now, between the rehab clinic and these statements… could we be facing a severe marital crisis? It is still early to say, but of course, the diagnosis is negative.