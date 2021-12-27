new threats and offenses after the latest news, Hasan Kahraman calls for calm – Nerd4.life

After the latest information released by Blue Box on Abandoned, many have returned to threaten and offend the development team, so much so that the now infamous Hasan Kahraman, the head of the studio, decided to intervene on the subject, trying to calm the spirits a little and inviting calm.

Evidently many have not yet digested the April teaser and all the ambiguous marketing that preceded it.

Hasan Kahraman: “Please calm down … the toxicity is creating too much pressure and stress. I understand that you are angry, but we are working hard to make something you like, so it takes time. I’m sorry, but I had to say.“

Kahraman then added, returning to the 5 second teaser posted months ago: “PS5 users feel scammed for the 5 second teaser, which Blue Box and I deeply apologize for. I can understand you, really. But there are a lot of people who are complaining and they don’t even have PS5.“

So ours went on to explain that Abandoned will have all assets created by Blue Box and that is precisely why it takes time to show something playable: “Why do you think it takes time to show something? Because we want it to be well done and you can like it.“

Then he added: “And yes, Blue Box and I are indie and you shouldn’t expect a AAA game. Lower your expectations.“

Then he again apologized to those who felt cheated, but he went back to ask everyone to calm down too: “All I ask of you is to relax and wait. It will come, I promise you, but wait. Live your life, play something cool, watch a movie, spend time with your loved ones, exercise.“

In fact, we understand the disappointment, but by now who is there who still believes that who knows what name of the video game industry is hiding behind Abandoned and not an independent developer whose marketing has gotten out of hand? Conscious of the situation, it would not be the case to follow the project in a normal way, that is, taking what is shown for what it is, evaluating it wisely and without going to threaten the developers with death (which probably have nothing to do with all this story, Kahraman aside?)