New TikTok sensation Tyla mesmerizes fans with viral hit song “Water”

South Africa’s rising star, Tyla, is quickly taking world music by storm with her hit single “Water”. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter, born on January 30, 2002, has gained immense popularity on TikTok, where her songs have sparked dance trends.

Johannesburg-based Tayla is of Indian, Zulu, Mauritian and Irish descent and proudly embraces her diverse heritage. In an interview with i-D, he expressed his passion for his country, its culture and its music.

Interestingly, Tyla’s journey in the music industry was not always planned. She was initially studying mining engineering but soon realized her true passion. Tyla found her main outlet on TikTok, where she quickly grew her fan following by sharing pop song covers along with catchy dance routines.

Tyla’s breakthrough moment came with the release of her first original single, “Getting Late”, which became an instant hit. However, it is his latest release, “Water”, that has taken his success to new heights.

When asked about the song’s popularity, Tyla explained, “First of all, it’s a crazy banger.” Described as an Afrobeat-tinged breakout about a steamy romance, “Water” has reached impressive milestones. It peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been featured in over one million TikTok videos.

The song has spawned a water dance challenge, where people attempt to recreate Tyla’s dance moves from the music video. The trend has also caught the attention of popular TikTok influencers like Bella Poarch and Enola Bedard.

To connect with her fans, Tyla partnered with Capital One to demonstrate how they can learn the dance moves at home. The popularity of “Water” has also inspired other video trends, including the use of a special flower filter and reaction videos.

Tyla’s meteoric rise on TikTok and the success of her song “Water” speaks to her immense talent and potential as a musician. She is undoubtedly one to watch in the music industry, capturing the hearts of fans around the world with her unique blend of infectious music and captivating dance moves.

