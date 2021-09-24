new tokens for Italian art in NFT

Art also lands on Binance, new NFT tokens they are in fact arriving on the platform and after Picasso, they will also bring great Italian art to blockchain technology.

The work that is causing the greatest sensation is a 1914 canvas by Umberto Boccioni, the artist who best embodies Italian futurism.

This is an unpublished work that is currently being authenticated by experts and therefore could land on the digital market at a price not less than € 50,000.

To date, there are already numerous Italian artists who use the non-fungible token market to sell their art. But never before had space been given to a collector’s item by an artist who made the history of Italian art.

Binance: new tokens and the rise of NFT Art

If Umberto Boccioni will be the first great artist who will see his digitized art on BSC, the Binance Blockchain which also manages the NFT marketplace of the same name, the credit is mainly due to Andrea Speziale.

The president of the Italia Liberty association he received the work as a gift from Neri Pozzi for his work to enhance the collection. At the same moment the idea was born.

In fact, Speziale immediately decided to digitize it, tokenize it and then make it available to the public. The starting price of the auction was 60,000 BUDS, a stablecoin linked to Binance which corresponds to a monetary value of 50 thousand euros.

Much to the surprise, the auction was suspended just 3 days after it was launched. From the first rumors it is assumed that the work, already in the first 72 hours, received a purchase offer much higher than the minimum required.

However, what creates doubts is that if we limit ourselves to doing the verification directly from the blockchain, the transaction of the NFT that digitizes the canvas does not yet seem to have been finalized.

In short, the first entry into the field of NFT by an artist of the caliber of Boccioni was echoed, but his conclusion is still shrouded in mystery.

Final notes

For the moment no news on the outcome of the transaction by Andrea Speziale who is already focused on the next NFT Art project.

The curator is in fact already working on the creation of the largest art NFT in the world which will include over half a million images.

This new collateral project could become the most expensive non-fungible token in history, in fact it is hypothesized that its value could reach 70 million dollars.

In short, the union between art and the world of NFC is becoming more and more popular and the market that is being created around non-fungible tokens is starting to have very important volumes.

