New Toyota Aygo X against Fiat Panda, data (and tires …) in comparison
Small, versatile and affordable. Even better if with low fuel consumption. This is what rationality suggests to those who seek a city car, a segment A it doesn’t matter how you want to specify it, whether it is a classic city car or city crossover. Style customizations that interest, yes, but are probably not decisive in orienting a reasoned choice.
City car world
New Toyota Aygo X goes to renew the proposal in a scenario in which, on the Italian market, the undisputed queen is Fiat Panda. To tell the truth, other models can stand up to – and in some respects do even better – the iconic Panda. Take Hyundai i10, for one thing.
Here, the scenario is increasingly restricted in segment A, where many manufacturers have disengaged in the perspective of a return to the electric. It is not the mobility solution with a sustainable cost, functional in everyday use, at least it is not today.
Dimensions
Put to comparison new Toyota Aygo X with Fiat Panda it is an examination of the strengths and weaknesses of both. Starting from the substantial equivalence of dimensions. Both measure 3.70 meters in length, where Panda is Cross in the crossover customization. In height, Aygo X has made a substantial increase, reaching 1.52 meters, by 1.74 meters in width and a wheelbase of 2.43 meters.
The Panda, if the meter of crossoverization is also the height, does even better, reaching 1.55 meters, but on a narrower body (1.66 meters) and on a wheelbase of 2.30 meters. The interior habitability, on paper, gives 13 centimeters of space, however, getting on board the Panda, in the rear seats, is an absolutely functional experience.
Under the item boot, the values are equivalent, measuring Aygo X 231 liters at the parcel shelf and Panda 225 liters. A point in favor of the Italian is the conformation of the trunk opening, very regular.
Design
Very different in style, the modernity of Aygo X is evident, aided by the full LED headlights in the richer set-ups. Panda is a classic, a stainless design, retouched in minimal shades and still able to withstand the passage of time. A matter of taste, prefer one or the other. Aygo X also offers the canvas top, something that exists in the A segment but it is on the Fiat 500 front that we find a wide customization of the idea.
Tires, unusual size
Where Toyota has ferried Aygo X towards a perspective of crossover inspiration, an element of very close practicality should be pointed out. 17-inch tires in size 175/65 (Falken original equipment) are not an easy solution to find on the market, where mostly All Season tires are registered and, the very few summer tires in this size – as in the 175/60 R18 alternative – are not exactly cheap tires. A detail, okay, but with a view to car management economy, the replacement of a set of tires in these unconventional sizes could affect the reduced availability of choice.
Daughters of a project conceived in very different times, Toyota fielded with Aygo X the modular TNGA-B architecture, by Yaris, adapted for the A segment. The declared weight starts from 940 kg for the city car, just slightly lighter than the 1,055. kg of Fiat Panda.
Motor
Where the two towns still differ is in the motorization proposal. A simple one three-cylinder aspirated 1 liter for Aygo X, devoid of any form of electrification, a 1-liter three-cylinder always aspirated but with mild hybrid support for the Fiat Panda.
The powers are similar, 72 horsepower and 93 Nm for the Toyota unit, 70 horsepower and 92 Nm for the new Fiat Firefly, combined with the 6-speed manual gearbox, where it is a 5-speed or a automatic CVT the change proposed by Aygo. As for consumption, the latter declares a value of 4.7 l / 100 km, Panda of 5.4 lt / 100 km. It must be said, however, how the Fiat proposal is much more articulated and includes a two-cylinder turbo bifuel methane or petrol fueled alongside the 1.0 petrol. More choice for the Italian, who is more responsive on zero-hundred per hour, while still on values to “take it easy”: 14 “7 against 15” 6.
There is more choice under the traction scheme, where Panda offers a 4×4 Cross solution that makes it real, small, off-road, Aygo X has only the aesthetic characterization of the crossover.
Interior
Inside, the impression is of a more refined and modern design, better integrated into its elements, on Toyota Aygo X, evidently to benefit from a recent design. The multimedia component has a 9-inch screen well placed on the dashboard, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected services. Even the air conditioning platform (the automatic one as an option) is more refined than the Panda, which the 7-inch infotainment received as a “gift” for its 40-year career, complete with the same smartphone interfaces and with some functions that can be managed via app.