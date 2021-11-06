New Toyota Aygo X against Fiat Panda, data (and tires …) in comparison

Small, versatile and affordable. Even better if with low fuel consumption. This is what rationality suggests to those who seek a city car, a segment A it doesn’t matter how you want to specify it, whether it is a classic city car or city crossover. Style customizations that interest, yes, but are probably not decisive in orienting a reasoned choice.

City car world New Toyota Aygo X goes to renew the proposal in a scenario in which, on the Italian market, the undisputed queen is Fiat Panda. To tell the truth, other models can stand up to – and in some respects do even better – the iconic Panda. Take Hyundai i10, for one thing. Here, the scenario is increasingly restricted in segment A, where many manufacturers have disengaged in the perspective of a return to the electric. It is not the mobility solution with a sustainable cost, functional in everyday use, at least it is not today.

Dimensions Put to comparison new Toyota Aygo X with Fiat Panda it is an examination of the strengths and weaknesses of both. Starting from the substantial equivalence of dimensions. Both measure 3.70 meters in length, where Panda is Cross in the crossover customization. In height, Aygo X has made a substantial increase, reaching 1.52 meters, by 1.74 meters in width and a wheelbase of 2.43 meters. READ ALSO – The 10 best-selling cars in Italy in October 2021 The Panda, if the meter of crossoverization is also the height, does even better, reaching 1.55 meters, but on a narrower body (1.66 meters) and on a wheelbase of 2.30 meters. The interior habitability, on paper, gives 13 centimeters of space, however, getting on board the Panda, in the rear seats, is an absolutely functional experience. Under the item boot, the values ​​are equivalent, measuring Aygo X 231 liters at the parcel shelf and Panda 225 liters. A point in favor of the Italian is the conformation of the trunk opening, very regular. Design Very different in style, the modernity of Aygo X is evident, aided by the full LED headlights in the richer set-ups. Panda is a classic, a stainless design, retouched in minimal shades and still able to withstand the passage of time. A matter of taste, prefer one or the other. Aygo X also offers the canvas top, something that exists in the A segment but it is on the Fiat 500 front that we find a wide customization of the idea.

