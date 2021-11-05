New Toyota Aygo X, the crossover to conquer the city

Designed in Europe , because his soul and his mission will be in Europe. That is, to complete the occupation of the lower floors of the market, already started some time ago by the Toyota parent company. While the rest of the competition tends to abandon them. Thus, after the Yaris Cross, the men of Nagoya close the circle by throwing the smallest of the family , the new Aygo X which with its 3.70 meters in length completes the made in Japan offer after the 3.95 meters of the normal Yaris and the 4.17 meters of the Yaris Cross.

Aygo X, only petrol and no hybrid

A complete offering that actually embraces two segments – A and B – and which manages to practically bring the best of both worlds. In fact, it is an offer of a higher level, which always goes against the trend on the only petrol engine, that is the1.0 3-cylinder with 72 hp and 93 Nm which guarantees consumption of 21 km with one liter and 107 g / km of CO2. And the hybrid? And the electric? For the moment in Toyota, they keep everything on standby, probably reserving for better times, that is when the price lists of electrified cars will drop, the placing on the market of the greener versions.

New platform, save more space

But the new Toyota Aygo Cross, already so, it promises to make sparks. First of all, because it is a profoundly different machine from that of the previous generation, in every sense. Different in shape, size and content. For the first two values, all thanks to the GA-B platform of Toyota’s small cars, which on the one hand offers intelligent aerodynamics and a record-breaking dry weight (just over a ton). All aesthetically very close compared to the Prologue concept, seen a year ago. With curves and muscles, edges and that baby crossover setup for high driving, enhanced by the new full LED headlights that embrace the entire bonnet. And it is the numbers that determine the real growth of the Aygo X, a completely different machine compared to that of the past: 23.5 cm longer, while the wheelbase is +9 cm, the width at +1.25 cm. and the height to +5.5 cm. In conclusion, the Aygo X gains more space everywhere, including the shoulders of the driver and passenger, while the trunk reaches 231 liters and the trim improves with 11 mm more ground clearance, with seat raised by 55 mm to favor the crossover effect.

Price list and equipment

The whole gives a truly high-driving set-up, with a dynamism that is all in the design package enhanced by the two-tone choice found throughout the car and also internally. Without forgetting the new shades of colors available for the bodywork, all inspired by spices: from Cardamon green, to Chili red through Ginger and Juniper Blue: As far as technology is concerned, here too we are at higher levels, almost premium. . From Toyota Smart Connect with 9-inch touchscreen display to Wi-Fi charging with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Over The Air updates, up to Toyota Safety Sense and the JBL premium audio system. The price? Officially it is not known, but it is difficult to stay under 15,000 euros.