New trailer and poster of ‘The Adam Project’, the new science fiction film by Ryan Reynolds

the adam project is presented as the next great Netflix feature film for this season, with a Ryan Reynolds at the head which will of course ensure a certain success within the work on the platform, given that the artist has been one of the protagonists of Red alert and that, therefore, will lead viewers to see how this new adventure of the actor separated from Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who has already worked with the actor who brings Deadpool to life on the big screen in Free Guy, and will be released on March 11.

One more science fiction Spielberg

the adam project tells the story of Adam Reed, a time traveler who finds himself in the year 2050, and makes the decision to venture on a rescue mission to search for Laura, the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling back to the year 2022, to the only place he knows from this time: his home. A work that a priori seems to have a simple argument but that has been written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. That is, by four writers no more and no less. So we may have convoluted moments.

The film will co-star Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Garner, who will accompany Ryan Reynolds on this science fiction trip that clearly recalls the classic adventures of the eighties of the same genre. That soundtrack, the setting, the very plot and even the aspect of the technology that we see on screen. the adam project could become the next go-to movie for Reynolds, who will soon have more news from Deadpool 3.