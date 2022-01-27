new trailer confirms the release date on PS5 and PS4 – Nerd4.life

The PlayStation YouTube channel has posted a new trailer from Gran Turismo 7 which, among other things, confirms again on March 4, 2022 as exit date of the game, which should give a sigh of relief to anyone who was worried about the rumors of the last few days.

For the uninitiated, a few days ago Sony canceled a press event for Gran Turismo 7, which had aroused fears of a possible postponement of the game. In fact, a similar case had occurred with a presentation of The Last of Us 2, which had preceded the postponement of the game. Sony subsequently scheduled a new date for the event, but this was not enough to dispel all doubts.

At the end of the new Gran Turismo 7 movie, the March 4, 2022 as a debut date in stores, which should reassure all players that the game will not be postponed, barring nasty last-minute surprises.

The footage itself is basically a short commercial with a few snippets of Gran Turismo 7 gameplay and features some of the features of the PS5 version, like Dualsense’s adaptive trigger support and 3D Audio.