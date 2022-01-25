new trailer confirms the release in 2022, day one on Xbox Game Pass – Nerd4.life

Sniper Elite 5 he returned to show himself with a cinematic trailer in computer graphics which introduces something about the game’s history and the new one settingwhich seems to be centered above all between France and Great Britain, once again on the fronts of the Second World War.

The trailer also reiterates that Sniper Elite 5 will arrive in 2022although there is no precise release date yet, and which will be launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. It is not yet a gameplay video, but in the meantime the trailer can immerse us well in the atmosphere of this new chapter, announced last December.

In the trailer we see the protagonist engaged in an infiltration mission in a Nazi base, jumping between the roofs of a cathedral transformed into an occupation outpost to be able to strike from afar and with precision, as usual for the series in question.

With the release of the trailer also comes information on “Invasion” mode, in which a multiplayer system is proposed in which players find themselves entering the campaigns of other users, trying to eliminate each other. An idea of ​​this concept actually also emerges from the trailer, as in the finale a second sniper appears targeting what appears to be the protagonist of the story, in a particular mix of events.