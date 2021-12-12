new trailer confirms the release in 2022 on PS5, PS4 and PC – Nerd4.life

Cygames has published a new trailer of the action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink, thus confirming the launch in 2022, which will take place simultaneously worldwide for PS5, PS4 and also for PC via Steam.

The video, which you can admire in the player above, offers us a taste of the vast open world game world of the opera, as well as an overview of the protagonists and their skills in battle. Each character in the main cast appears to have a unique fighting style determined by the type of weapon. For example, we see quick ground combos and areas with short range weapons such as swords, but also ranged attacks with rifles and spells.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink was announced in 2016 and will see the collaboration of historic composer Nobuo Uematsu and art director Hideo Minaba, who has previously worked on various chapters of the Final Fantasy series. Platinum Games, Bayonetta’s studio, was originally involved in the work on Relink, but the collaboration was stopped in 2019, which inevitably slowed the pace of development.

The game is set in the same world as the original Granblue Fantasy released for mobile platforms, but in a completely new location. Some of the historical characters from the previous chapter will return, such as Charlotta and Yodarha. It is an Action RPG that can be faced in single player or with three other players with online multiplayer.

The new video of Granblue Fantasy: Relink has been proposed as a “teaser trailer”, so in the next few weeks a more full-bodied video with more details on the gameplay could arrive.