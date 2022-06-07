New trailer for “Bullet Train”, with Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny – Movies and TV

Sony Pictures today presented the final trailer for Bullet Train, one of its big mid-year bets, an action film starring Brad Pitt (once upon a time in hollywood), playing a hit man who receives a mission that at first seems simple, that of transporting a briefcase with mysterious contents in Japan.

However, boarding a “bullet train,” Pitt’s character discovers that several other assassins with the same goal as him are on board.

Pitt leads a cast that also includes Joey King (kissing booth 3), Aaron Taylor Johnson (King’s Man: The Origin), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Sandra Bullock (The lost City), Andrew Kōji (G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Between knives and secrets) and Puerto Rican singer bad bunny.

The film is directed by David Leitchco-director of John Wick (2014) and director of Atomic (2017), Dead Pool 2 (2018) and Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (2019).

Bullet train It will be released in theaters in Paraguay on August 4.