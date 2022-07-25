New trailer for Don’t worry dear, the second feature film by Olivia Wilde

After the funny Super nerds, Olivia Wilde turns to psychological thriller with his second feature film Do not worry dearwhere the director and actress is also part of the main cast.

After his first advance, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for Don’t Worry Dearwhich you can take a look at in the following video.

VIDEO New trailer for Don’t worry dear, the second film directed by Olivia Wilde

The film revolves around Alice and Jack, a couple living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory project and their families.

Every day, the husbands of this 1950s utopian community go to work on Project Victory, a plan that will “change the world.” The women, however, stay at home, doing housework and, in their spare time, “living the dream.”

Life is perfect, with the needs of each resident met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and an unconditional commitment to the cause of Victory.

But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister lurking beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but wonder what exactly they’re doing at Victory and why.. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what is really going on in this paradise?

Aside from Olivia Wilde, the cast of Don’t Worry Darling is headed by Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, Black Widow), Harry Styles (My Policeman, Eternals, Dunkirk), Gemma Chan (Let Them Talk, Captain Marvel, True Love) and Chris Pine (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, A Date with the Past, Wonder Woman 1984).

They complete the cast KiKi Layne (Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians), Nick Kroll (end operation), Douglas Smith (Never say his name), Kate Berlant (Would It Kill You to Laugh?), Asif Ali (Easter Sunday), Dita Von Teese (Slut ever), Timothy Simons (Candy) and sydney chandler (Pistol).

The film Do not worry dear will be released in theaters on September 23, 2022.