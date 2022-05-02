Entertainment

New trailer for ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ shows the return of the Scarlet Witch

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

USA.- Just a week after Marvel Studios plunge into the depths of multiversor, a new teaser trailer has been revealed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessshowing some snippets of new material.

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pálpito: the actors who are a couple in the Colombian series and in real life | Michelle Brown | Margarita Munoz | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | FAME

8 mins ago

Fast X. Justin Lin stops being director of Fast and Furious 10

10 mins ago

The forbidden garment that Kristen Stewart has worn on the Oscars red carpet

22 mins ago

What to watch today on TV? Monday, May 2, 2022 | Television

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button