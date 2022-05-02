New trailer for ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ shows the return of the Scarlet Witch

USA.- Just a week after Marvel Studios plunge into the depths of multiversor, a new teaser trailer has been revealed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessshowing some snippets of new material.

The video, which you can watch below, highlights the long-awaited return of elizabeth olsen What Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. It has comments from Raimi, Olsen, Kevin Feige Y Benedict Cumberbatch, in which Wanda’s journey from WandaVision until the next film, as well as alternate versions of the antihero.

In the movie, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before,” reads the synopsis. “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-boggling and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness supposes the return of benedict cumberbatch in his role asl Dr. Stephen Strange. This time, the Sorcerer Supreme will team up with Wanda Maximoff from elizabeth olsenwhich eventually became the Scarlet Witch during the end of WandaVision.

Additional cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdamswho resume their roles of Karl Mordo, Wong and the Dr Christine Palmer, respectively. It will also feature the live-action debut of the heroine of Marvel America Chavez, whoue will be played by the newcomer Xochitl Gomez (The Baby-Sitters Club).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed byr Sam Raimi (trilogy of Spider Man) from a screenplay written by the award-winning screenwriter Emmy Michael Waldron (Loki). The executive production is carried out by the president of MMarvel Studios, Kevin Feige.