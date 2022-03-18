New trailer for Halo, the series based on the XBox franchise

Paramount+, presents a second trailer for its long-awaited Halo series, based on the iconic Xbox franchise, premiering Thursday, March 24, exclusively on Paramount+ US, and in all international markets where the service is available. streaming (including Colombia).

As a series, Halo will take place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the release of the first Xbox® game “Halo”. “Dramatizing an epic conflict of the 26th century Between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the Halo series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.

The faces that will be seen in Halo are paul schreiber (remembered by TheWire) who will play the Master Chief Spartan-117. Natascha McElhone (from the series Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers, and Jen Taylor (“Halo” game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.