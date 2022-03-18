New trailer for Halo, the series based on the XBox franchise

Paramount+, presents a second trailer for its long-awaited Halo series, based on the iconic Xbox franchise, premiering Thursday, March 24, exclusively on Paramount+ US, and in all international markets where the service is available. streaming (including Colombia).
As a series, Halo will take place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the release of the first Xbox® game “Halo”. “Dramatizing an epic conflict of the 26th century Between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the Halo series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.
The faces that will be seen in Halo are paul schreiber (remembered by TheWire) who will play the Master Chief Spartan-117. Natascha McElhone (from the series Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers, and Jen Taylor (“Halo” game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.
Prior to its world premiere, Paramount+ has already announced that there will be a second season and that David Wiener will join the series as showrunner and executive producer for this new season. Wiener comes from working on series like Homecoming and Fear The Walking Dead.
Halo reinvented the way people think about video games and has become a global entertainment phenomenon, with more than 82 million copies sold worldwide and more than $6 billion in total sales revenue. from Paramount+.
The Halo series is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. Another fact, not minor, is that in the Executive production of the series is Steve Spielberg.