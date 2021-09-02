New trailer for Red Notice, the Netflix movie with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and The Rock

Red Notice is the new action movie from Netflix that is about to see the light on the well-known streaming platform. This is the Netflix film that requested the highest budget ever for the well-known platform for its realization, and after having been able to read the statements of the main actors who are taking part in the film, now we can also start to get a little idea ‘more precise than what his proposal will be thanks to the emergence on YouTube of the first trailer for Red Notice.

The new trailer for Red Notice

Red Notice will see the participation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson alongside Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, whose filmography and many gadgets can be found here on Amazon) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, whose filmography and themed gadgets can be found here on Amazon). The title of the film refers to a particular type of notice issued by Interpol aimed at those wanted for extradition.

As for the synopsis of the film, we know that the character played by Dwayne Johnson will play the role of an Interpol agent who, however, will be forced to forge a partnership with the character of Ryan Reynolds, a criminal, to hunt down (and maybe also succeed in capturing) a well-known thief particularly skilled in the theft of jewels who will be played by the splendid Gal Gadot.

Before moving on to show you the new one trailer for Red Notice, below is the first image from the film set, showing all three main actors who will bring it to life on the screen:

Finally, here’s the new one trailer for Red Noticein English surfaced on the net. At the time of writing, the trailer in question has not yet been released on Netflix’s official channels. Enjoy!

Red Notice will be released exclusively on Netflix and you can enjoy it starting next year November 12.