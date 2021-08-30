new trailer for the extravagant series with Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick becomes a blow-up doll’s best friend. This is the extravagant plot of the new TV series Dummy, available in the USA on the Quibi platform. Here is the official trailer.

Dummy | the new series with Anna Kendrick

The trailer for the series re-proposes the surreal basic idea of ​​the project: a girl discovers that her boyfriend is keeping an inflatable doll for his filthy sexual purposes and begins to interact with the object as if this were true, until she embarks on a journey with the unexpected (and inanimate) new companion.

The surreal plot

The protagonist of the series directed by Tricia Brock is Cody (Anna Kendrick), an aspiring uninspired author who stumbles upon the blow-up doll that her boyfriend (Donal Logue) had bought for purposes that should have remained secret. Things take an unexpected turn when the object, named Barbara, starts talking to Cody (the voice is that of Meredith Hagner), offering her help and support to overcome the writer’s block. The girl thinks she is on the verge of a nervous breakdown, but her therapist convinces her to accept the situation and take a road trip.

Quibi’s flagship show

The Quibi digital platform is also available in Italy, designed for the use of films and TV series exclusively on smartphones. Designed exclusively for portable devices, Quibi offers series, television shows and news in episodes lasting less than 10 minutes. Dummy is currently the flagship series of the catalog, which will try to revive the fortunes of a project that started off on the wrong foot.