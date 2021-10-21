new trailer for the film with Will Smith

Warner has released a new trailer for A Winning Family – King Richard, the film by Reinaldo Marcus Green he sees in the cast Will Smith in the role of Richard Williams, undeterred father who helped train two of the most gifted athletes of all time, who changed the sport of tennis forever: Venus and Serena Williams.

The trailer

The plot

Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton in California to the world stage as legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and make an impact on the world.

The cast

Alongside Will Smith we find Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk, Quantico) who plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams; Saniyaa Sidney (The right to count, Barriere) in the role of Venus Williams; Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem) plays Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (Divergent, Scandal) as coach Paul Cohen e Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark, Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge) in those of coach Rick Macci. They are also part of the cast Andy Bean (IT – Chapter two), Kevin Dunn (Transformers, Veep – Incompetent Vice President) And Craig Tate (Greyhound: The invisible enemy).

A Winning Family – King Richard is written by Zach Baylin. Producers are Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith with his Westbrook. Executive producers on the film are Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd. The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for January 13, 2022.