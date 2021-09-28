News

new trailer for the HBO series with Kate Winslet

It will arrive on April 18 on HBO Max Mare of Easttown, yellow miniseries that sees reunited Kate Winslet And Guy Pearce ten years later another HBO miniseries, Mildred Pierce. We have already seen a trailer, but now a second has been released …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miQqyfO66uw

The official synopsis

The series will see Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a detective in a Pennsylvania town whose life falls apart as she investigates a local murder. Guy Pearce will play Richard Ryan, a visiting creative writing professor, author of a National Book Award-winning novel 25 years earlier. But that after that recognition has never been able to repeat itself. The series will be “an exploration into the dark side of a closed community” and will examine “how family and past tragedies can define our present”

The cast and the writers

Mare of Easttown is created by Brad Ingelsby (The fire of revenge, Run All Night, Go back to winning). Craig Zobel (The Hunt, The Leftovers) directed all seven episodes. The rest of the cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett And Neal Huff. Winslet, Zobel and Ingelsby will executive produce with Gavin O’Connor, Gordon Gray for Mayhem Pictures e Paul Lee And Mark Roybal for wiip, which he co-produces with HBO.


