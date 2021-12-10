new trailer for the interesting action adventure at the Game Awards 2021 – Nerd4.life

Somerville has returned to show itself with a new one trailer during the evening of the Game Awards 2021, unfortunately without still reporting many details on this very interesting action adventure awaited for some time now.

Developed by the new indie team Jumpship, Somerville is quite reminiscent of the atmosphere and style of Playdead titles such as Limbo and above all Inside, but presents a setting and a story that seem decidedly different from what is seen in the titles in question, staging what it seems be a story sci-fi with horror veins.

In a world devastated by a mysterious alien attack, which has brought humanity to the brink of extinction, a family seems to have to fight for survival, fleeing from threats that loom at all times, while seeking moments of domestic “normality”. whenever possible, in a totally desolate place.

We had already talked about the game quite in depth in a recent preview of Somerville, and this new trailer provides some other possible details on the characteristics of the gameplay and on the story, staging more clearly some situations and background behind the events.

However, one is still missing exit date, so we are waiting for more information on this interesting game coming to PC and console.