New trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Prime Video released the second teaser trailer for the production The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Nerves? Anxiety? The moment is near. The premiere is getting closer The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With the movie trilogy, the bar was set very high; and the series wants to live up to it. That is why, to calm the fans’ anxiety a little, Amazon Prime Video revealed the second teaser trailer of the production.

The new trailer for the Amazon series

In February, Prime Video had released the first trailer. The new two-and-a-half-minute teaser delves deeper into the adaptation of this series, giving fans their first look at some of Tolkien’s legendary characters from the island realm of Númenor. The characters are Isildur (Maxim Baldy), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle) and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Other Númenóreans who will participate in the story were also announced, such as Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Earien (Emma Horvath).

The trailer also highlights some of the kingdoms that will be seen throughout this eight-part series, including the elven kingdoms of Lindon and Eregion, the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenor.

What is the series about?

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Prime Videobrings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the mythical history of the Second Age of Middle-earth. Set to be released on September 2, this epic drama will take place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings..

It will transport viewers back to an era where great powers were forged, kingdoms rose in glory and fell in ruin, unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest threads, and the greatest villain of Tolkien’s creation. threatened to cover the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a series of characters, some familiar some new, as they face the dreaded return of evil to Middle-earth.. From the dark depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the awe-inspiring Isle-Kingdom of Númenor; To the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that will live on long after their departure.