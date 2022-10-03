Entertainment

New trailer for ‘The Son’ by Florian Zeller

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

Sony Pictures Classics presents the second trailer for ‘The son‘, a film adaptation of the play by Florian Zeller that Zeller himself has commissioned to direct from a script that he has also co-written with Christopher Hampton.

Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins and a young Zen McGrath star in this film about Peter, whose busy life with his new partner is cut short when his ex-wife Kate arrives with their troubled and distant teenage son, putting the family headed for a dangerous situation.

“‘The Son’ is a deeply human story that connects us all”Zeller says. “I hope that the audience is also moved by this family’s story. Hugh and Laura are able to generate a lot of candor, compassion and vulnerability in a natural way… leading viewers to feel every moment. The story unfolds in a New York alive and vibrant. This movie should have us calling our family and friends to tell them they’re not alone and we love them”.

‘The son’ forms part of a thematic autobiographical trilogy with ‘Mother’ Y ‘The father’work whose acclaimed film adaptation meant the debut as a screenwriter and director of the aforementioned Zeller.

The son‘ is his second film, which will hit a couple of theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 25th. As regards Spain, this production by Embankment Films, Ingenious Media, Film4, Cross City Films, See-Saw Films and IntoTheVoid Production will be distributed by Diamond Films on a date yet to be specified.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis and Landon in court

31 seconds ago

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

11 mins ago

Justin Bieber pictured with his pants around his knees at the LA golf club

12 mins ago

This is the sharp relationship that Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button