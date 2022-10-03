New trailer for ‘The Son’ by Florian Zeller

Sony Pictures Classics presents the second trailer for ‘The son‘, a film adaptation of the play by Florian Zeller that Zeller himself has commissioned to direct from a script that he has also co-written with Christopher Hampton.

Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins and a young Zen McGrath star in this film about Peter, whose busy life with his new partner is cut short when his ex-wife Kate arrives with their troubled and distant teenage son, putting the family headed for a dangerous situation.

“‘The Son’ is a deeply human story that connects us all”Zeller says. “I hope that the audience is also moved by this family’s story. Hugh and Laura are able to generate a lot of candor, compassion and vulnerability in a natural way… leading viewers to feel every moment. The story unfolds in a New York alive and vibrant. This movie should have us calling our family and friends to tell them they’re not alone and we love them”.

‘The son’ forms part of a thematic autobiographical trilogy with ‘Mother’ Y ‘The father’work whose acclaimed film adaptation meant the debut as a screenwriter and director of the aforementioned Zeller.

‘The son‘ is his second film, which will hit a couple of theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 25th. As regards Spain, this production by Embankment Films, Ingenious Media, Film4, Cross City Films, See-Saw Films and IntoTheVoid Production will be distributed by Diamond Films on a date yet to be specified.