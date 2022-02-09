new trailer with release period coming tomorrow – Nerd4.life

The Mundfish developers will publish a new trailer and will reveal the exit period from Atomic Heartan interesting first-person FPS that in some ways resembles a Bioshock in Soviet sauce.

The appointment is set at 20:00 Italian tomorrow, 9 February 2022with the trailer that will be shown on the IGN.com YouTube channel that you can watch directly from the player above at the set time.

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One set in the USSR of the 1950s in an alternate, retro-futuristic universe. As a special agent of the KGB, we will have to complete a difficult mission on behalf of the government. The game will have a linear structure, but the player’s choices will heavily influence the ending.

The game since the announcement has attracted the interest of many players due to its peculiar setting and gameplay mechanics reminiscent of those of Bioshock. The last time we saw it in action was during E3 2021 with a 61 second trailer. The hope is that tomorrow’s will be much more substantial and will give us the opportunity to learn more details on Mundfish’s FPS.