New treatment pathways for a type of neurodegenerative disease and other related pathologies

Researchers discover gene altered in progressive supranuclear palsy that may be important for the development of treatments (illustrative image Infobae)

there is no cure for it Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a brain disorder Rare Presenting symptoms such as difficulty walking and maintaining balance. some indications of this too Mimic Parkinson’s disease and dementia, situation leads to a rapid and progressive decline and death, in certain cases.

Patients with PSP are usually diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70. Yes, OK The reason is unknown, recently, Researchers have discovered that, in this condition, damaged brain cells contain excessive amounts of a protein called tau, somewhat similar to what happens in people With other neurodegenerative disorders, Like Alzheimer’s disease.

In that sense, in a new article published in the magazine Nature, experts and associates of Mayo Clinic sketch New therapeutic targets that may lead to future treatments for PSP as well as Alzheimer’s and other related pathologies.

RNA sequencing opens new avenues in understanding progressive supranuclear palsy and its association with other neurodegenerative disorders (Getty)

In this studio, Researchers focused on RNA, Carrier of genetic information in all living cells. Under this idea, they integrated brain RNA data from two large independent human study groups, including samples from PSP patients from the Mayo Clinic Brain Bank.

Thus, they performed RNA sequencing, which helped them find which genes were abnormally high or low in certain brain cells in patients with this disease.

Each study group included brain samples from individuals who died from PSP and brain samples from individuals who did not die from the neurodegenerative disease, resulting in a total of 400 samples.

After sequencing the RNA, researchers used a computational model to systematically identify PSP in brain cells involves 5,000 genes. They then compared their findings to analyzes conducted in preclinical models that mimic this brain pathology.

Analysis of 400 brain samples sheds light on molecular changes in progressive supranuclear palsy (illustrative image Infobay)

Following this process, the researchers ranked or prioritized 11 high-confidence genes that are abnormally elevated in the human PSP brain and this model.

Finally, they manipulated these target genes in an experimental fruit fly model. They wanted to determine whether reducing the levels of these abnormally elevated genes could reverse neurodegeneration. Of the 11 high-confidence genes, the authors found that reducing the levels of DDR2, KANK2 and STOM genes was the most promising for disease reversal and as prime targets for therapeutic development.

“This research improves our understanding of progressive supranuclear palsy and other related incurable neurological disorders,” said Nilufer Ertekin-Tanner, one of the authors. And he added: “In the future, we may target these specific genes or other genes biologically related to them to develop potential treatments for this incurable disease.”

Eleven high-confidence genes emerge as potential targets for reversing neurodegeneration in progressive supranuclear palsy (illustrative image infobay)

After obtaining these results, the scientists created a web application to allow data exchange among the broader research community. “This project highlights the power of multi-omics data. Using these data sets, we were able to unravel the complex molecular changes that occur in PSP patients, which is important to understand if we are to find a cure for this disorder,” said Yuhao Min, a predoctoral student in the Mayo Clinic School of Biomedical Sciences. . in expertise in Clinical and Translational Sciences and first author of the article.

“We also share our data sets with the scientific community to enable collaborative efforts with the goal of finding treatments for patients. Because PSP shares similar biology to other neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, we hope our findings may also benefit drug discovery efforts in other neurological disorders,” Min said.

According to experts, the next phase of this research is to work on the synthesis of small nucleic acid molecules that can regulate the target genes identified in this study. The researchers hope to evaluate the safety and efficacy of these molecules in cellular and animal models, with the long-term goal of beginning clinical trials in patients with PSP.

* Linda de Widt is a senior communications specialist at the Mayo Clinic