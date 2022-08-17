New trial evidence leaks and celebrities “withdraw their support” for the actor

The scandals do not end for Johnny Deppsince the documents of the trial for defamation that he brought against Amber Heardwhich “show” that the actor would have kept hidden information and tried to show intimate photos of his ex-wife.

Versions indicate that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean was exposed in front of some of his fans, who paid $3,000 dollars to reveal details of Heard.

However, what came to light were the defense strategies of both teams and information that was not taken into account in court, which inadvertently implicated the musician as well.

According to “The Daily Beast”, more than 6 thousand pages of judicial records of both actors were published.

What was revealed in the documents?

Depp would have tried to present nudes of Amber as evidence. Before the trial, the actress’s team argued that testimonies about “irrelevant personal matters” should not be included.

“Mr. Depp improperly seeks to present evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters: (1) nude photos of Amber Heard; (2) video from a reality television show of Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney; (3) the Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships (4) Amber Heard’s romantic relationships brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp and Mr. Depp was frivolously and maliciously attempting to suggest or imply that Ms. Heard would ever once was an escort.”

The actress was also blamed for the death of one of her friends. The documents included a statement from Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, taken on February 2, 2022. In the interview, the musician’s lawyers questioned Amber about ” Logan”, the friend who died in a car accident when he was a teenager, which caused the actress to suffer a strong sadness.

“Depp’s lawyers first asked if Heard and Logan were romantically involved or if they ever fought, to which Henriquez said no. They then tried to imply that Heard told Henriquez that she was with Logan the day he died and/or that she was driving the car he died in, to which Henriquez said that did not happen. Still, Depp’s lawyers continued to pressure Henriquez, asking if the suspension of Heard’s driver’s license “had anything to do with the accident in which Logan was killed,” it is quoted as saying.

Depp allegedly doctored audio tapes of discussions between him and Amber and refused to provide unaltered recordings.

Johnny Depp fans paid $3k to unseal the court documents just to get dirt on Amber, but ended up unintentionally exposing Depp and information he tried to keep private instead. to thread pic.twitter.com/NzH8eD1yJI — chateau bunny (@cocainecross) July 30, 2022

Celebrities withdraw “their support” for Depp

A user on social networks exposed a list of the alleged celebrities who would have shown their disgust with the actor after the news, since they would have disliked the publication where the actor celebrated the victory against Heard, months ago.

For everyone that is wondering who has unliked the post that people noticed so far: Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr (shocking), NikkieTutorials, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, Joey King. — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) August 5, 2022