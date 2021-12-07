New Triumph Tiger 1200, features, photos and price

9 years have passed since the Tiger 1200’s debut and Triumph is preparing to renew its flagship maxi enduro. Actually renewing may not be the most appropriate term, or at least insufficient to describe the work done at Hinckley, because the new Triumph Tiger 1200 is a completely new bike, which does not share a single bolt with the model currently on the market. An interesting fact? Compared to the current Tiger 1200, the new 1200 weighs – with the same equipment – a good 25 kg less. The new project comes to life from the three-cylinder that we already got to know on the Speed ​​Triple 1200 RS and which recently also gave life to the Speed ​​Triple RR. The real distinctive features of the newcomer, however, do not lie in the engine, but in the chassis and transmission. In fact, we find the 21 “front wheel – don’t worry, there is also the version with 19 “front – and the shaft drive, a combination that makes the new Hinckley flagship one of a kind.

One of the few houses to take the road of the cardan coupled to the 21 “front wheel was BMW at the time of the HP2 Enduro. A bike that did not have a huge success if you look at the sales numbers, also because it was made in a limited series. Suffice it to say, however, that an Erzeberg raced us challenging the KTM 950 Super Enduro, and let’s say there isn’t more off road than this. Back to us, we decided to tell you about the newcomer starting from the characteristics that all the available versions have in common, which are even five.

Five bikes, the technical basis in common

In Triumph they have not only thought of the more “off-road” customers but also of those who grind many kilometers on asphalt and who occasionally throw themselves on some dirt road: for this reason the Triumph Tiger 1200 range consists of two models, GT and Rally. The most evident difference lies in the chassis, which sees the adoption of the 19 “front wheel for GT and 21” for Rally. We speak in the plural because the GT “range” is made up of three variants, namely GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer, while the Rally consists of two, namely Rally Pro and Rally Explorer.

Motor

The engine which, as we said before, is the same as the naked Speed ​​Triple 1200 RS. The volume of 1,160 cc is confirmed, while the power and torque values ​​change, with the first dropping to 152 hp and the second rising to 130 Nm, with their respective maximum peaks at 9,000 and 7,000 rpm. Obviously there is no lack of T-Plane timing – already present on the Tiger 900 – which at low revs emulates the delivery of an engine with a twin-cylinder architecture.

Cycling

The chassis can count on a tubular steel frame, to which a rear aluminum trellis frame is screwed. The chassis is completed by the aluminum “Tri-Link” swingarm e the braking system, equipped with a pair of Brembo Stylema M4.30 monobloc front calipers with 320 mm discs and Magura HC1 pump, while at the rear there is a 282 mm disc with single-piston caliper – also Brembo -.

Electronics

The electronic compartment is characterized by the presence of a 7 ″ TFT display and a six-axis inertial platform which, in addition to managing all the available controls, also allows Cornering ABS to be available. The mappings common to all models are Rain (with power limited to 100 HP), Road, Sport, Rider (customizable) and Off-Road. The latter two are absent on the GT version. Before going to discover the various versions that Triumph has designed for its new Tigerona, we inform you that the GT Explorer and the Rally Explorer are equipped as standard with the tire pressure monitoring system and rear radar, developed in collaboration with Continental. The radar activates the blind spot detection and lane change assist functions.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer

Let’s start with the more off-road model, which is available in the Pro and Explorer variants. Both have semi-active long-travel suspensions available, in fact the mm available – both front and rear – are 220. The fork is Showa branded and has a diameter of 49 mm, while the single shock absorber – again Showa – also offers automatic adjustment of the preload. The 21 “and 18” spoked wheels are fitted with Metzeler Karoo Street tires with 90/90 front and 150/70 rear sizes. The Off-Road Pro riding mode is also provided for the Pro and Explorer versions of the Tiger 1200 Rally. declared curb weight: 249 kg for the Pro and 261 kg for the Explorer. We point out that the saddle can be adjusted on two levels, 875 or 895 mm from the ground.

Triumph Tiger 1200 GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer

The more road-oriented version is in turn divided into three variants: GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer. All three are fitted with 19 “front and 18” rear alloy wheels, with Metzler Tourance 120/70 tires at the front and 150/70 at the rear. The suspensions are, also in this case, the semi-active of Showa, but the excursion stops at 200 mm. The “entry-level” GT version does not differ from the others only for the absence of the quickshifter and customizable mapping. On this version, cruise control and central stand are not available as standard either. As far as the Pro and Explorer versions are concerned, what has been said for the Rally is valid, because the capacity of the tank, which is 20 liters for the first and 30 liters for the second, is what differentiates them. The 19 ″ front wheel and shorter suspension mean that the seat height is also lower. On the GT the millimeters that separate the seat from the ground are 850 in the low position and 870 in the highest position. Thanks to these characteristics, the weight also decreases compared to the more off-road sisters. Triumph declares, always in running order, 240 kg for the GT, 245 kg for the GT Pro and 255 kg for the Explorer.

Colors and prices

The new Triumph Tiger 1200s will all be available in Snowdonia White. The Rally versions can also be purchased in the Sapphire Black and Matt Khaki color variants, while the Sapphire Black and Lucerne Blue colors are also available for the GT Pro and GT Explorer versions. Prices start at 19,300 euros for the GT, up to 24,600 euros for the Rally Explorer. The GT Pro, GT Explorer and Rally Pro cost 21,700, 23,500 and 22,700 euros respectively.