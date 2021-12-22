New TV bonus: that’s who it’s up to in 2022

Those who have not yet bought the new TV need not worry, in fact i bonus were also extended in 2022. Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development, included in the maneuver the initiative that provides for the refinancing with 68 million euros of the incentive for families who have yet to replace the old TV now no longer compatible with new broadcasting standards for digital terrestrial.

According to the calculations of the Messenger who has heard the operators of the sector, the measure will reach a total of more than 5 million of families. The forecasts coming from AIES, the Italian association of specialized household appliances retailers, seem to be very positive. The association brings together all the main distribution groups, from Euronics to Unieuro and also Mediaworld. Up to now, approximately 150 million have been disbursed, involving 2.5 million families. Considering that 170 are still available, between inventories and the new 68 million, this will exceed 5 million.

The novelty for over 70s

However, there is a novelty that will affect citizens over the age of 70: for them the decoder. This will greatly facilitate those who have an annual income of up to 20 thousand euros. Giorgetti explained: “I am particularly satisfied with this regulation which will allow millions of Italians over 70 to face this transition to digital TV without any inconvenience. In these days we are preparing a direct communication that we will send to all interested parties with instructions on how to receive and, if necessary, get help to use the decoder correctly ”. In fact, the initiative will involve beneficiaries over 70 who will receive the letter from the ministry directly to their home.

“Even the digital revolution must be accompanied and not weigh on those who have greater difficulties, I am thinking of the economic but also technological ones. Italian TVs will not go out “ added the minister. Undersecretary Anna Ascani also pressed for this maneuver to be introduced. With the budget law, 68 million will therefore be added to the funds that were not used in the previous allocation. And so for next year there will be more or less available 170 million of Euro.

The bonus up to 100 euros