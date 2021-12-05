new TV channels and numbering changes

December 2021 also opens with a series of novelties for digital terrestrial. In the week that is about to end, in fact, there have been many changes for the various muxes on the free platform, driven by the refarming process in Sardinia. Let’s see what it is.

Nationally, in the Mux Retecapri Channel 401 was added, which, as the name suggests, is linked to the number 401. Still in the Retecapri mux, the Arte Investimenti channel, which relies on HbbTV, has been added to the LCN 133.

Change of numbering, in Mux Studio 1, for Radio Birikina TV, which is broadcast at number 183, in place of Teleshopping 183 which previously occupied the same position. The numbering of La7 On Demand also changes, on the Mux Cairo Due, and passes from 807 to 7 and 107, where it is linked with the names “La7” and “La7 HD”.

In the TIMB Mux 1, on the other hand, Juwelo Info has been eliminated, which has no automatic numbering and can be tuned to the preferred position.

Again on a national basis, in Mux Mediaset 4 Mediaset Infinity at LCN 805 and Infinity + at LCN 899 were eliminated.

In Sardinia, we point out that in the Local Mux 1 Teleregione Live was added to LCN 88. In the region, among other things, the process of transition to the new digital terrestrial was officially concluded, with the refarming of the various broadcasters.