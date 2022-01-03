New TV frequencies: from today it is useful to retune, but it will be a gradual process for areas that will end in June

From here on, it will be, for a few months, a continuous re-tuning of Italian televisions. In fact, the great carousel of frequencies starts in these hours that will lead, within six months, to the achievement of the new PNAF which frees up the 700 MHz band, which from 1 July becomes the prerogative of 5G telephony. But it is not just a question of “freeing up space”: the opportunity – fortunately – was also seized by the MiSE and AGCOM to put their hand to the disastrous Italian frequency structure by putting the channels in order, both as regards interference ” internal “and conflicts with electromagnetically neighboring countries. The process that begins today (in Sardinia in reality almost everything has already been done between November and December of last year) will end only in June and will gradually cover all areas of Italy, starting from the North to get to the South at the end of the process.

What must be done in the phases of reorganization of the frequencies?

The first thing to know is that the change of frequencies does NOT in any case require the change of TV sets: the encoding and transmission mode does not change, only the frequencies on which the different TV channels are broadcast are changed. The operation to be done (and to be repeated several times over the course of these months) is to re-tune the channels, which will simply “re-read” the channels broadcast on the new frequencies, repopulating the list of broadcasters. So, if in recent months you happen to no longer see some channels, most likely it will be enough just to redo the automatic tuning (normally found in the settings or antenna menu of the TV or decoder).

Some TVs do it themselves, for others the user will have to think about it

It must be said that many TVs, the vast majority of recent ones, “wake up” in the middle of the night and, even without turning on the screen, automatically redo the tuning.

We realize this when, turning the TV back on, the message “New channels have been found” appears: this means that the TV has automatically updated the channel list. In fact, the change of frequencies or of the composition of multiplexes is certainly not exclusive to the process of transferring the 700 band, but a frequent phenomenon, although certainly not “massive” like what awaits us in the coming months. But beware: not all TVs and decoders automatically retune, and this for two reasons. It could be models, certainly dated, that do not have this function; or more likely, during the configuration phase, the user has set the “energy saving” or “eco mode” which often prevents the TV from switching on the electronics every night for automatic re-tuning. In this case it is necessary to unleash the function by hand.

It starts on January 3, but the process will be by areas

For a few days both RAI and MiSE have been announcing the date of January 3 as a real watershed, but the changes will not be nationally and will be staggered area by area, transmission plant by transmission plant, making the communication of the passage not easy. . In fact, many are talking about “great changes” that will take place today, but this will affect only a small part of the population: the process begins today only in Val d’Aosta.

The change of frequencies (not to be confused with that of encodings such as MPEG2 and MPEG4) will be gradual, according to a calendar developed by the MiSE and which provides that the process is completed in Northern Italy between 9 and 15 March next (Val d ‘Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige by 9, Emilia-Romagna and Triveneto by 15); to follow the Center-South, with precedence to the Adriatic area, Calabria and Sicily; the Tyrrhenian belt, from Liguria downwards, will close the process between next May and June.

Several re-tunings will be needed

Within the deadlines of the MiSE, which only provide a final date for the process in the macro-area concerned, each issuer is making its own plans and will follow different dates for the different steps. This will require several re-tunings in these months, not just one. But, unless there are any postponements or delays, in each area the operations should be completed no later than the maximum dates set by the Ministry. From then on, the frequency problem should no longer appear.

It is clear that the move of RAI’s main mux will have the greatest impact on users, especially the less young, probably equipped with less advanced TV sets and certainly less accustomed to getting by in a process of re-tuning the channels. RAI has already communicated when its main mux will be moved, sub-area by sub-area, the one with RAI 1 to be clear. Here are the dates scheduled by RAI for the frequency change of its main channels.

But will re-tune the TV be enough?

It may be that even after retuning one or more channels are still not visible on your TV. This does not mean at all – we repeat – that the TV has become obsolete and needs to be replaced but only that your antenna system may not be fully adequate to receive the new frequencies. Cases of this type may refer to two different types of problems: it may be that in the new structure, also for reasons of better propagation of electromagnetic waves, the broadcasters have decided to change the systems from which they illuminate certain areas and an antenna system it may not be correctly aimed at the new transmission facilities. More likely, however, it could be so-called “channeled” condominium antenna systems, that is, with a series of band-pass filters that eliminate unnecessary frequencies, letting only those used in order to minimize disturbances pass through. The problem is that the change of frequencies also requires a change of filters: in older systems these are “physical” filters, to be replaced with those suitable for the frequencies that will be in use after the rearrangement; in many other cases, however, the head unit of the system is digital and programmable and it is enough to reconfigure the filters on the new frequencies via PC. In any case, the intervention of an antenna technician is necessary, a factor that risks entailing two kinds of problems: in every area where the changes occur, it will not be easy to find a free moment for the antenna craftsmen who will be literally covered with requests for intervention; and above all, a single intervention may not be enough, since the passages of the various broadcasters, although close together, will not be simultaneous.

Beware of overlap with encoding changes

In any case, the whole process of reorganizing the frequencies will not stop the new shutdown plan for MPEG2 encoding. This change had to take place previously on September 1, 2021, but the MiSE decided last July to move the deadlines a bit forward: according to the latest plans, starting from March 8, all national channels will have to be encoded in MPEG4. AVC and therefore coding changes are also expected in this period, which however will take place at national level. It must be said that the MiSE has allowed the broadcasters to continue the simulcast transmission of the main programs also in MPEG2, but these encodings will be relegated to a “punitive” LCN numbering at 500.

All digital terrestrial channels in MPEG4 from 8 March. But you can do MPEG2 simulcasts until the end of the year Go to the deepening

The risk is that the two processes, the frequency change and the encoding change, are confused, since they occur in concurrent periods: obviously, if after the encoding change to MPEG4 a channel is no longer seen, this is a sign of a TV or a non-HD decoder, which therefore must necessarily be replaced or accompanied by a new decoder. Citizens will therefore have to be well informed about what is happening channel by channel so as not to confuse one process with another and not to get angry at a re-tuning that does not give the hoped-for results and above all to avoid the risk of mistakenly scrapping a TV that can still go on. to do his job.