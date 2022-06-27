New twist in the Cristiano Ronaldo case

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be as unhappy at Manchester United as the international press has been suggesting lately. Whereas the “Ten Hag era” beginsthe ‘Daily Star’ claims the manager is ready to make a change of direction to make the Portuguese its new captain.

This choice would allow the Portuguese to take on another role in the locker room as on the field by becoming the new captain of the Red Devils in this transitional period for the English club. Remember that this season, the Mancunians have failed to qualify for the Champions League. And rely on players like the former Juventus star could give new impetus and be the key to success.

So far it’s Harry Maguire who was hitherto designated as captain. Throughout the 2022-23 season, some feuds between him and dressing room number ‘7’ had already come to light, suggesting there might be a redistribution of the cards within the workforce at the end of the season. With this new situation as described by the ‘Daily Star’, this change is about to take place.

The same English tabloid also indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo has declined interest from Inter Miami. David Beckham’s project is certainly ambitious, but the Portuguese prefers to focus on Manchester United’s return to the fore and does not see himself, at least for the moment, at the United States.