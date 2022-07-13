New ultrasound equipment in Radiodiagnosis

The Breast Unit team at the Hospital Universitario Perpetuo Socorro.

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has improved the diagnostic capacity of the Radiodiagnosis Service of the Management of Integrated Attention of Albacete with the recent installation of high-end ultrasound equipment for the Breast Unit at the Perpetuo Socorro University Hospital, which has involved an investment of close to 90,000 euros.

In this way, it is possible to patients can receive diagnosis in a “single act”. In other words, a woman who comes to the Service with a nodule that needs a diagnosis can undergo, on the same day, all the radiological tests such as mammography, tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound and biopsy of suspicious lesions. With this, the anxiety of patients is reduced, as well as the time of diagnosis and confirmation of breast cancer, allowing the most appropriate treatment to be planned for each patient.

The early diagnosis of breast cancer It is essential for increased survival. With the incorporation of this new ultrasound scanner and the reform that was carried out a few months ago in the unit space, promoting a new more comfortable room for patients, it has been possible for women to be summoned to this “unique act” of Radiodiagnosis .

The rehabilitation of this room has meant the connection of this space with the surface of the unit itself, with direct entrance through the corridor of the mammographer and access for the companion ticket. A spacious room, with its own bathroom and changing room, where interventionist processes are prioritized. In addition, the artistic adaptation of the space is already being considered to promote a calmer environment for patients.

The Breast Unit of Perpetual Help

The Breast Unit, having two ultrasound scanners and this ultrasound room more focused on interventionismsignificantly improves its performance. Something that was unthinkable a few years ago. And it is that ultrasound has become a fundamental tool for the proper functioning of this type of unit, given its high volume of indicators.

The new ultrasound machine that has been incorporated has technical characteristics that make it possible to high-resolution imaging using high-frequency probes for the detection of small lesions in the breast. This device has a program that also allows the detection of low flows in tumor lesions.

In the same way, it has a ssoftware with automatic elastography program that determines the rigidity of the nodule studied, with which data of suspicion of malignancy or benignity can be specified, something that crucially helps in the decision about its control or performance of a percutaneous study.

In addition to this latest improvement for the Service, since 2016 they have also been incorporated into the Unit two digital mammographs with tomosynthesis, investments also included in the High-Tech Renewal Plan of the Ministry of Health, which have allowed us to gain resolution in the images and generate a high-quality 3D “digital mammography”.

New procedures of the Breast Unit

The incorporation of new ultrasound will help maintain intense activity of the Breast Unit. In the years 2020 and 2021, 5,380 and 5,908 diagnostic ultrasounds were performed, respectively; 219 and 235 axillary ultrasound for staging; and 1,050 and 1,129 ultrasounds for interventional procedures such as biopsies, placement of markers or placement of seeds. So far in 2022, until June 1, 2,931 diagnostic ultrasounds, 129 axillary ultrasounds and 538 ultrasounds for interventional processes have already been performed.

“As reflected in these data, the volume of studies with ultrasound is very high, as well as its use in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures”, explained the head of the Breast Unit of the Radiodiagnosis Service of the GAI of Albacete in Perpetuo Help, Ana Gema Blanco Cabañero. In this regard, he added that “our philosophy is see the enemy before they attackdetecting tumors with small size, increasing the survival of the patient”.

Meanwhile, the Service is already working to incorporate new interventional procedures. Recently, in collaboration with Michael Chivahead of the Breast Radiology Section of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, have carried out, for the first time at the Perpetuo Socorro Hospital, a ultrasound-guided microwave thermoablation tumor ablation. A novel technique with which we want to open a path for percutaneous treatment of tumors in patients who are not candidates for surgery due to age or associated pathology.