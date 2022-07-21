New Unit of Medicine for Longevity

Quirónsalud has launched the Olympia Preventive, Longevity and Integrative Medicine Unitlocated in the Lifestyle Center space. A new health model focused on search for more holistic health care.





In the words of the head of the Unit, Jose Francisco Tinao“the aim is to offer comprehensive care for that person, for the patient, focused not only on the bodybut also in the mood, your emotions, or stress management“.





Another of its main characteristics is teamwork. “The patient will be treated different professionals in a coordinated way. The combination of adding quiet traditional care in the clinical history, physical examination together with modern biochemical, genetic and biophysical analyzes that offer us very relevant information and added to what we find in a traditional way”, the specialist has detailed.





Also, clinical nutrition will play a very important role. The Nutrition area constantly supports, teaches and explains why to make changes in the diet. “Take for example a anti-inflammatory diet, knowing how to eat breakfast and knowing and be interested in the choice of what one eats. Nutrition is going to be an essential link in the global approach of patients”, the expert has highlighted.





The aim of Olympia is to put the spotlight on avoid disease, anticipate it with health promotion and education. Wanted healthy aging, improve quality of life and not deteriorate by the appearance of a disease or by “leaving us”.





To achieve this, Olympia’s Unit of Medicine for Prevention, Longevity and Integrative Medicine will use genetic studies (last generation polymorphisms) that determine the potential risks of developing certain diseases.





“A precious and precise information because then we have time to work to try to block the expression of “those genes” and reduce the chances of cardiovascular, rheumatic, autoimmune diseases, diabetes and degenerative processes,” he asserted.





According to Tinao, a specialist in biological and anti-aging medicine, by studying the person globally as a team with innovative methods, not only inappropriate habits that facilitate the diseases and their consequences. Thus, “We can check the gastrointestinal and liver functionthe hidden presence of micronutrient deficiencies, of the activated presence of viruses that have lost their natural balance with our immune systemor the presence of a new reality already present: environmental toxins that interfere with metabolic reactions. Knowing all of this, we have work options to prevent its development and progress,” he concludes.

