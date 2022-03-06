New unit specialized in chemical risk in Catalonia

Presentation of the commissioning of the unit specialized in chemical risk.

The Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) has set up a new unit specialized in chemical risk in Tarragona. Since the beginning of 2022, this service specialized in health care in situations of chemical risk and added risk has been active. The deployment of this resource, located in Reus, is part of the Pla d’Emergència Exterior del Sector Químic de Tarragona (Plaseqta).

The objective is to have a unit in the territory with the capacity to give a specialized response in an agile way in the event of an emergency in an industrial establishment that handles dangerous substances in the Tarragona region. The unit deployed in the territory has the support of the rest of the units specialized in chemical and added risk that are located at the Hospitalet de Llobregat base and that, if necessary, will travel to the scene of the incident, providing professionals and specialized stuff.

The deployment of the new SEM unit will take place in three phases that will last until mid 2023. During the initial phase, a light 4×4 vehicle was equipped with a Health Emergency technician and a nurse with specialized training in nuclear, radiological, biological and chemical (NRBC) risk incidents.

The Minister of Health, Joseph Maria Argimonhas highlighted that “from the health system we must attend to all kinds of needs and, some of them very complex and very specific to the territory, in addition to a precautionary bias, hoping that nothing ever happens but that if it does we can give an answer. The units that we present today are a clear example of being able to respond to complex and very specific situations in the territory”.

In addition, this unit is the reference before Multiple Casualty Incidents (IMV), for the knowledge of the professionals who are part of this type of incident. It also becomes a support for the rest of the units that are in the Camp de Tarragona.

What measures will be carried out in the second phase?

During the second phase, there will be a logistics van with specialized material in dealing with CBRN risk incidents, such as decontamination stations or mobile sanitary areas. At the same time, a Health Emergency technician specialized in logistics and with training in added risk will be incorporated to respond to complex assistance. In the final phase, the unit will be consolidated and the specific training of professionals will be expanded.

In parallel, the project also has, since this year, the support of a coordination assistant with the function of Unitat de Coordinació Operativa (UCO), located in the Central de Coordinació Sanitària de Reus, which is in charge of managing the services with added risk that occur in the territory.

During the first two months of operation, the new unit has made 60 assists, 15 of which to support territory units and 45 for added risk. Of the latter, twenty actions stand out due to fire, eleven due to incidents involving knives or firearms, five due to leaks and one explosion. The decentralization of the specialized units supposes an improvement in the first response to incidents of added risk and a support for the territorial units of the Camp de Tarragona.