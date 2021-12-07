New Unreal Engine Exclusives Coming? Epic will support the China Hero Project

On the occasion of the Unreal Open Day 2021 which was the background to the presentation of the nextgen Archosaur demo on UE5, Epic Games confirmed its support to the developers of the China Hero Project interested in the creation of PS4 and PlayStation 5 video games based, obviously, on the engine Unreal Engine graphic.

As reported by the analyst and social personality Daniel “ZhugeEX” Ahmad, spoke during the event organized by Epic Soeda Takehito, vice president of SIE Shanghai, to illustrate the latest activities regarding the China Hero Project, the program set up by Sony to promote and encourage the development of PS4 and PS5 games by the talents of the Chinese videogame industry.

During the panel, Takehito explained that Epic Games will provide support to all developers who are part of the China Hero Project, thus ensuring direct contact with the programmers and designers of the American technology giant to facilitate the creation of video games based on Unreal. Engine 4 and the advanced features of Unreal Engine 5.

The collaboration between Sony and Epic, consequently, is destined to further strengthen in function of the creation of video games destined to land in the future on PS4 and PlayStation 5. To date, the support program of the China Hero Project has already provided important feedback with the video games of FIST Forged in Shadow Torch, YEAR Mutationem and Lost Soul Aside, as well as for AI Limit, Convallaria, RAN Lost Island, Pervader, In Nightmare and Evotinction.