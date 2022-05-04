Games

New update available for Xbox controllers and headsets

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

New update available for Xbox controllers and headsets

Without making too much noise in the past few hours, new updates have arrived for Xbox controllers and wireless headsets. These updates are already available for both devices and you can update them right now without any problem, although the headset update is only available for now for members of the Xbox insider program.

The update 0.0.9.48 of the headset is only available to members of the Xbox Insider Program. Instead, the update 5.13.3146.0 of the controller is available to everyone, you do not need to be participating in the Xbox insider program to enjoy this update.

New updates for Xbox accessories

The specific details of these updates have not transpired, but they may be minor updates that come to solve small stability or connection problems, but it does not seem that they have substantial changes. In the event that the update does not skip automatically with the controller, you can force it from the Xbox configuration menu on the console in the accessories section.

New update available for Xbox controllers and headsets - The Xbox controller and wireless headsets have received a new update, the headsets only for members of the insider program.

Source link

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Xbox Game Pass games announced for early May

50 mins ago

Star Wars day is also celebrated in the Elden Ring Midlands by playing with Darth Vader

1 hour ago

When video game development becomes a Turkish soap opera factory

6 hours ago

The video game sector will have its own business conference this Thursday and Friday in Guayaquil; know how to access | Culture | Entertainment

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button