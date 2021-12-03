new update available with numerous fixes and 1,000 Forzathon points – Nerd4.life

Playground Games has released a massive new update for Forza Horizon 5, now available for all platforms. L’update December solves a long list of problems and, to thank the players’ patience, gives away 1,000 Forzathon points for everyone.

Playground Games’ latest effort has been received with enthusiasm by critics and audiences, quickly exceeding 10 million players. It is a vast game full of things to do, which inevitably also involves the presence of bugs and problems of various kinds.

The December update in this sense aims to solve many of the problems, with fixes that improve the overall stability of the game, eliminate crashes that occurred under certain circumstances, as well as a long list of minor bugs and make some changes to online races. The update also solves the compatibility problems with the Logitch G920 steering wheel and some problems related to specific cars. The list of news is really long and it would be impossible to report it in full in this article, so for the complete official notes we refer you to the Playground Games support page at this address.

Forza Horizon 5, a shot taken from the game

This is a rather substantial update, also in terms of dimensions: well 14GB patch on Xbox Series X, according to reports from WindowsCentral. On the other hand, to reward the patience of the players, the developers have decided to give everyone 1,000 Forzathon Points, with which it is possible to buy new cars, as well as horns, rims, emotes and clothes.

Staying on the subject, Forza Horizon 5 is the protagonist of a commercial with Xbox Series S made by Khaby Lame.