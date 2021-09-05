New Update For Cardano Blockchain. Ethereum Overcoming Goal

Through a DLT company, called DCSpark, Cardano is attempting to fundamentally change its blockchain. Its main goal is to rival Ethereum’s decentralized financial ecosystem. In fact, the aforementioned company is organizing a new project called “Milkomeda” with the aim of spreading non-EVM (Ethereum Vitual Machine) cryptocurrencies.

The goal is to first support the development of Cardano, and then spread with Solana E Polkadot. This big step forward has allowed developers and general users to use the platform on which Cardano is based. Added to this is the possibility of carrying out the so-called “smart contracts” in September. This greatly favored Cardano’s listing on the market.