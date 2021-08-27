New Update For Cardano Blockchain. Ethereum Overcoming Goal

Through a DLT company, called DCSpark, Cardano is attempting to fundamentally change its blockchain. Its main goal is to rival Ethereum’s decentralized financial ecosystem. In fact, the aforementioned company is organizing a new project called “Milkomeda” with the aim of spreading non-EVM (Ethereum Vitual Machine) cryptocurrencies.

The goal is to first support the development of Cardano, and then spread with Solana E Polkadot. This big step forward has allowed developers and general users to use the platform on which Cardano is based. Added to this is the possibility of carrying out the so-called “smart contracts” in September. This greatly favored Cardano’s listing on the market.

Cardano’s Attempt To Imitate Ethereum?

Within the DeFi protocols, Ethereum has established itself as the main blockchain. The flaw that damages Ethereum a little are the tariffs and the high traffic on its network. This could benefit Cardano, in case it offers lower commissions. This strategy could lead to Cardano networks all those users who are in difficulty on the Ethereum network.

Of course, Ethereum’s market advancements came thanks to the DeFi boom, but slowly. So for Cardano there is still a long way to go, given that he has to spread his smart contracts. It will take some time for Cardano to have this large spread, at least comparable to that of Ethereum.

Fix for Cardano cryptocurrency?

Cardano’s rally begins in July when it hits a relative low of $ 0.99. From that moment it begins its huge climb, initially stopping at $ 2.16. The break of August 19, with a 15% rise, brings Cardano to its all-time high at $ 2.96. The RSI appears to be showing a market situation that is too hot. So a price correction is taking place. This correction started with a drop of 7%. The first useful support is located at $ 2.22, Fibonacci 31.8 level. Second support is at $ 1.76, Fibonacci 61.8. Be careful because the 21-period average is also to be considered, currently at the 31.8 level mentioned above.

