new update improves the Quick Resume for Xbox Series X and S – Nerd4.life

343 Industries has released a new one update from Halo Infinite. Among the various innovations introduced in the update we find a fix designed to improve the use of the Quick Resume of Xbox Series X and Series S and solve the problems that have emerged in recent days. It also includes changes to the Battle Pass progression system and new multiplayer playlists.

For the uninitiated, at the launch of the Halo Infinite campaign, which took place on December 8th, 343i advised players not to use the Quick Resume. In fact, using this feature incorrectly caused the loss of some cosmetic content for multiplayer obtained by playing the campaign.

The new Update aims to solve, or at least limit, this problem improving the connection to servers when restarting Halo Infinite after using the aforementioned feature on Xbox Series X | S. In the patch notes, 343i says players should now notice faster and more stable reconnections to online services.

Staying on the subject, a problem has been fixed related to the Mjolnir armor for the multiplayer obtainable in the campaign, which previously some players were unable to unlock due to the problems of the Quick Resume. The fix in this case is retroactive, i.e. even those who should have unlocked the skin previously now if they find it available in their collection. The Halo Infinite update also solves the problems of aims of the game, which in some cases were unlocked in advance or not at all, even by meeting the required requirements.

Halo Infinite, an image from the game

The update notes confirm the new playlists recently added in multiplayer, namely Team Slayer, Free-For-All (FFA) Slayer, Fiesta Slayer and Tactical Slayer, as well as more changes to the Battle Pass progression system. As already reported in a previous news story, 343 Industries has made easier or eliminated the most difficult objectives altogether, has softened the requirements of the Weekly Ultimate Challenges and introduced new challenges related to playlists and others based on the performance of playing in matches. Additionally, more Event Challenges will now appear when they are active.

You can read the official Halo Infinite update notes at this address.