New update of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl: here are all the news

A new one is available from 2 December update for Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, titles released on November 19 on Nintendo Switch. You will be able to switch to version 1.1.2 when we start the two games, since we will be asked to download the update data: these are heavy, you will need to have about 3GB of memory available.

Here comes the update to version 1.1.2 of the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

But what are the changes brought about by the new update? GameFreak hasn’t really gone into detail about it, but this is what we know:

Fixed some problems that prevent the player from continuing in the game under certain circumstances;

under certain circumstances; Some problems have been fixed for ensure a more enjoyable gaming experience and more enjoyable gameplay.

As for the first point, the glitch that caused the player to get stuck in the Snowpoint Gym may have been solved. As for the second point, however, it seems that the various glitches discovered to clone Pokémon have been corrected. This has been confirmed by some dataminers and users who have tried the known methods after updating the game, without success.

BDSP ver. 1.1.2 fixes the menu glitch and the Pokémon Nursery cloning glitch. DON’T UPDATE if you’re interested in cloning. You can disable automatic updates in system settings. pic.twitter.com/NNKImftbK4 – LEAKS Center (@CentroLeaks) December 2, 2021

As reported by CentroLeaks on Twitter, it is recommended to disable the automatic update of the game if you want to go on to take advantage of the cloning glitch. No action will be taken against players who have cloned their Pokémon, as well as against those who used the glitch to catch Shaymin. Speaking of that glitch, it’s still unclear if it’s still working after the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl to version 1.1.2.