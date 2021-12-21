new updates on the actor’s entry into the Marvel Universe. And now it is inevitable!

Keanu Reeves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? By now it is not a question of “if”, but only of “when”. In fact, in recent months there has been talk of the actor’s potential entry into the MCU, particularly because of his statements last November, when he admitted that he was honored to be part of this great family of heroes.

“If I ever join the Marvel universe?” Isn’t it already bigger than a universe? A multiverse, a Marvel-verse… It would be an honor, there are truly magnificent directors and visionaries, they are doing something that no one else has ever really done. It is special in this sense: in terms of dimensions, ambitions, production. So it would be really nice to be part of it ».

Of the same opinion, as mentioned above, is also the president of Marvel Studios, who already in 2019 had explained, about Keanu Reeves: “We talk to him almost every time we have to make a movie. We talk to him about when and how he might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we really want to find the right way to do it. “

And in the last few hours, during a promotional interview for Matrix Resurrections, Brandon Davis of Phase Zero he questioned the actor again about his future in the MCU, asking if there are still ongoing discussions between him and Kevin Feige and whether or not the two have found a suitable character for his debut:

“We haven’t found him yet. But yeah, I met up with Feige, and he’s a cool guy… but we haven’t decided anything yet. We’re trying to find something. ‘

In short, as already mentioned, it is only a matter of time.

In this regard, however, fans already have in mind a character that could be perfect for a face like Keanu Reeves: Ghost Rider, the hellish biker already played by Nicolas Cage and Gabriel Luna. Could Feige take public requests into consideration? We’ll see.

Photo: Getty (Matt Carr)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED