New US measures to speed up immigration procedures

A new path is opened to reduce the backlog of pending immigration cases. The Joe Biden administration has announced three new measures to expedite cases such as legal permanent residence and American citizenship by naturalization.

These new measures of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS, for its acronym in English) aim to streamline many totally stalled procedures and will mainly benefit all those immigrants who are waiting for the delivery or renewal of their work permits.

In particular, professional workers holding H-1B visas, asylum seekers, foreigners protected under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and DACA beneficiaries will benefit.

With these measures, the processing of work permits and the accelerated renewal of work authorizations for health care and child care workers are also intensified, USCIS explained.

To reduce the backlog of pending cases —more than 9 million forms on different types of benefits— measures will be implemented to reduce time cycles, that is, the time it takes for the USCIS agency from receiving the application to who makes the decision on the case. This cycle time measures exactly how many months each case is waiting for resolution.

The Biden administration intends with these measures to significantly reduce the number of pending cases and the processing time. They say it is about increasing the efficiency and reducing the burdens of the legal immigration system in general.

“USCIS remains committed to providing timely and fair decisions to all of us we serve,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “Each application we award represents the hopes and dreams of immigrants and their families, as well as their critical immediate needs like financial stability and humanitarian protection.”

Another group of those who benefit from the new immigration plan of the Biden government are the dreamers. Frederic J Brown Getty Images

These are the three measures of the immigration service

▪ Recruitment

To meet the goal of breaking the procedural backlog and reducing the number of pending cases, USCIS is establishing internal measures to improve cycle times this month so that applicants receive decisions on their cases more quickly.

USCIS, which is hiring more staff across the country, has communicated that it will increase capacity, improve technology, and expand staff to achieve these new goals by the end of fiscal year 2023.

USCIS operating divisions also use cycle times to measure how much progress they are making in reducing backlogs and overall case processing times.

▪ Expansion of premium processing and additional payment.

To speed up the process, you can pay an additional fee that guarantees an advance in the resolution of your case. You no longer have to wait months. Now, the Priority Processing Service guarantees the processing of the petition within 15 days.

If USCIS misses the deadline on your form, it will refund your premium processing service fee and continue processing the case.

USCIS plans to begin this implementation process in stages. It is recommended to consult the official website to find out who is eligible for this program and what forms you can apply for.

H-1B, H-2B, and certain H-3 classifications may have AMR restrictions.

For now, it has expanded processing eligibility premium to immigrant EB-1 visa applicants, for multinational executive or manager, and to immigrant EB-2 visa applicants, for members of the professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver.

▪ Improve access to employment authorization documents

USCIS has also reported that in recent months it has begun simplifying many employment authorization (EAD) processes, such as work permit extensions and expedited work authorization renewals for health care and child care workers.

With these measures to reduce the great traffic jam, it is intended that certain people do not lose their work authorization while their applications are pending.

On the official USCIS website you can find a complete list of all the measures and tips to reduce the waiting time in the immigration process.

This story was originally published on March 29, 2022 2:08 p.m.